Crispy chicken in
Richwood
/
Richwood
/
Crispy Chicken
Richwood restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Chef's Parlour
2 S. Franklin St., Richwood
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$10.00
More about Chef's Parlour
PIZZA
Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
220 N Clinton St, Richwood
Avg 4.1
(174 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Salad
$0.00
Fresh Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Croutons
More about Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
