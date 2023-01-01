Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Richwood

Go
Richwood restaurants
Toast

Richwood restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Chef's Parlour

2 S. Franklin St., Richwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Chef's Parlour
Item pic

PIZZA

Wildcat Pizza - Richwood

220 N Clinton St, Richwood

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$0.00
Fresh Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Croutons
More about Wildcat Pizza - Richwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Richwood

Jalapeno Poppers

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Salad

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Richwood to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston