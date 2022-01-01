Go
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

We’ve been honored to serve our community since a month after the Big Earthquake. Our customers are like family to us. We’ve had the pleasure of seeing babies that came in with parents, now coming in with their own families. Join us and be a part of the Rick & Ann’s family.

2922 Domingo Avenue

Popular Items

FRENCH TOAST
Challah bread dipped in our cardamom-orange egg batter and grilled to perfection. Served with powder sugar on top, butter & syrup on the side.
EMILY'S EGG PLATE$11.00
Two eggs any style served with home fries topped with sour cream & green onions, plus your choice of toast.
Add Bacon or Sausage for $2.00 extra
NORTH EAST HASH$14.00
Chopped red beets, sweet potatoes, new potatoes, apple-wood smoked bacon & a touch of cream. Topped with sour cream & green onions. Served with two eggs and choice of bread.
*Bacon is already mixed in, can not be taken out.
POTATO CHEESE PANCAKES
Two or three potato pancakes mixed with onion and bread crumbs, cooked crispy and topped with cheddar cheese, jack cheese & green onions. Served with house made applesauce & sour cream
BUTTERMILK WAFFLE$7.50
TURKEY CLUB$12.75
House roasted Turkey topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce & pesto aioli. Served on choice of toast and potato salad.
TUNA MELT$14.00
House-made tuna salad with pepperoncini's & cheddar cheese, on your choice of toast. Served with potato salad.
SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
Flour burrito stuffed with eggs, chicken-apple sausage, avocado-tomato salsa, black beans & jack cheese.
4 PC BACON$5.50
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
Location

Berkeley CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
