Rickety Cricket Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

312 E. Beale Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (799 reviews)

Popular Items

GARLIC PARM FRIES$10.00
Basket of French Fries with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
BICHEN CHICKEN PIZZA 🔥🍛
Garlic Confit, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeños, drizzled with Bichen Sauce
JERSEY GIRL$15.00
Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Sliced Banana Peppers, Red Onion
HOT MESS 🔥🍛$24.00
Hot Mess Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Peppers, Black Olives and Ricotta Cheese 🔥
BONE-IN WINGS$15.00
8 Bone in wings per serving. Cool off with some house made ranch or keep it old school and leave it to the tantalizing flavors of our signature dry rubs. These wings never disappoint. *subject to availability by our chicken farmers*
Ranch Dressing$0.75
MEATZARRIA
Pepperoni and Italian Sausage
HOUSE PIE
Choice of Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese
NUGS$15.00
Get Ready for a mouth watering biscuit coated wing that will tingle you're tastebuds. Dive into our house seasoned dry rubs or indulge into a sauced wing that will leave you dipping in for more. Fric and Frac wings will meet your fancy.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

312 E. Beale Street

Kingman AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
