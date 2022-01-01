Go
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

532 E. Beale Street

Popular Items

Frum Unda Cheese "Sticks"$10.00
Mozzarella, Shredded Cheddar, House Sauce with a Happy Ending (Parm and Oregano)
Dill-Dough$28.00
Parm, Oregano, Dil Pickles, Ground Italian Sausage, House Made Stout Reduction Drizzle
Mush-tache Ride$30.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, House Sauce
Prickly Pecker$29.00
Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Chicken, Prickly Pear BBQ Sauce, and Nashville Hot Sauce
No Protein Nachos$12.00
No Meat Nachos, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Olives, and Beer Cheese Drizzle
Sausage Party$29.00
Italian Sausage, Fennel Sausage, Onion, Green Onion, House Made Stout Reduction Drizzle
Just The Tip$25.00
White Sauce and Mushrooms
Your Mom$30.00
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Fennel Sausage and Italian Sausage
The Missionary$25.00
Back to the Basics. House Sauce and Your Choice of Pepperoni, Ground Italian Sausage or Cheese.
Location

Kingman AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
