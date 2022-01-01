Rick's Cafe Boatyard

Go
Waterfront restaurant and cocktail bar best known for fresh seafood, prime steaks, live music, and beautiful sunsets.

4050 Dandy Trail

Popular Items

Clam Chowder (Foodrunner Run)$6.00
Creamy white chowder served with clams, fresh fish medley, potatoes, and bacon.
Ham Amd Cheese And Potato(Foodrunner Run)$6.00
Five Pepper Chix$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
Fried Catfish Filets$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
Boatyard Burger$13.00
1/2 lb. of Honey Creek Legacy beef grilled with house seasoning and chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and Secret Sauce. Served with House made chips.
Smoked Salmon Salad (Foodrunner Run)$20.00
House Smoked Shredded Salmon, Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wonton Strips with Soy-Ginger Dressing
Calamari$12.00
Calamari strips are breaded in tempura flour and deep-fried, served on a bed of leaf lettuce. Served with Ancho Chili Aioli
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
5 Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions, Basil, and White Wine. Served on Linguine Noodles with Crouton Crumbles and Parmesan Cheese. Garnished with Parsley, Lemon Wedge, and Spoon
Small Caesar Salad (Foodrunner Run)$6.00
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Bread With Butter$1.50
Our house bread, made exclusively for Rick's by Scholars Inn Bakehouse served with our signature honey pecan butter
Location

Eagle Creek IN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
