Ricks deliCafe

We're Open serving you the Freshest Finest Ingredients employing the most sanitary conditions. Get your Rick's Fix.
Take Out, Curbside or Delivery.
Any Occasion, Anytime Catering

SANDWICHES

9475 Double R Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Dutch Schultz$8.95
A BLT with Turkey! Turkey Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
John Gotti$11.75
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
SOHO$9.50
Creamy Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Pesto Mayo
Godfather$11.50
Our own Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Chipolte Aioli
Chips$2.25
Baby Face Nelson$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Pesto Aioli on Choice of Bread
Grilled Reuben$10.95
Lean Corn Beef, Creamy Havarti Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
Brownies$3.25
People drive miles for our brownies. Pick one up with your order!
Chopped Cobb$11.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Wall Street$11.25
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9475 Double R Blvd

Reno NV

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
