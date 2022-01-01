Go
Rick's Desert Grill

Cuban & American food!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)

Popular Items

-Havana Chicken$18.99
Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains
-Ricks French Dip$16.99
Thinly Sliced Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions. Served On A Grilled French Baguette With A Side Of Flavorful Au Jus For Dipping.
-Avocado Club$14.99
Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
-Cuban Lechon Asado$19.99
Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork With Grilled Onions, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans. Served With Sweet Plantains And Yucca Fries.
-Turkey Club$15.99
Triple Decker With Slices Of Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
Sweet Plantains$9.99
Eight Pieces Of Fried Ripe Banana
-Media Noche (aka Cuban sandwich)$17.99
Cuban Pressed Sandwich With Slow Roasted Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard And Pickles. Served With Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
-Petite Lechon Sliders$15.99
Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork, Grilled Onions And Pickles
With A Mustard Spread And French Fries Or Coleslaw
-Wings$14.99
Choice of Buffalo or BBQ Sauce. Served with celery & Choice of Dressing
-Roasted Turkey$18.99
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
