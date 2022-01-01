Go
Rick's on Main

Rick’s on Main is known for its delectable entrées, warm atmosphere and friendly, knowledgeable staff.

687 E Main St

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$14.95
served with skinny fries.
Scallop Tostadas$24.95
six spiced & seared scallops atop tostada chips with guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli
Rick's Chopped Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese & hard boiled egg, tossed in a parmesan peppercorn dressing then topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.
Hot Banana Pepper Dip$16.95
served in a bread bowl.
Crab Cakes$18.95
with remoulade & sweet Thai chili sauces.
Fall Creek Salad$15.95
gourmet greens dressed with raspberry vinaigrette, topped with strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, honey roasted peanuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese, garnished with fried cream cheese wontons.
Filet Mignon$46.95
8oz filet mignon, served with roasted red potatoes & grilled asparagus finished with a roasted red pepper compound butter
Wild Mushroom Chicken Tortellini$26.95
fresh tortellini pasta with chicken breast strips, pancetta, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, garlic and herbs, in a parmesan white wine cream sauce.
Puttanesca Pasta$19.95
linguine pasta, olives, capers, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic, onions, parmesan cheese & herbs in a roasted tomato broth, garnished with feta cheese. with chicken breast strips $25.95. with shrimp & scallops $31.95.
Laquered Salmon$35.95
sugar glazed & caramelized with soy sauce, topped with arugula & a wasabi vinaigrette, served with basmati rice & asparagus.
Location

687 E Main St

East Aurora NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
