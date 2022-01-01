Rick's Reef - St. Pete

Caddy's Treasure Island

The original Caddy’s location, Caddy’s Treasure Island is the most prominent destination for food, drinks, beachfront and stunning sunsets. From the moment your toes touch the sand, it’s clear this destination is the ‘must visit’ beach bar. If you’re a local or first-time vacation visitor Caddy’s Staff are on hand to ensure that everyone enjoys the magic of this unique location.

Daily Live Music, Complimentary Beach Chairs, Beachfront Yoga, Movie Nights and Unlimited Sunsets. These are just some of the few key features Caddy’s Treasure Island holds as their equation for the ultimate beach day.

