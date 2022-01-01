Rick's Restaurant & Sports Bar
Good Food * Good Spirits
SEAFOOD
510 Petes Way • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
510 Petes Way
Sneads Ferry NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill
American Sports Bar Staples, such as Wings, Beer and Burgers. Our Seafood selection is unmatched in the area. We feature fresh local seafood and produce when available.
JM’s On The Water
Come in and enjoy!
Diver
Cold pressed juices, superfood smoothies, specialty coffee from Counter Culture Coffee Roasters, rotating menu of small plates, beer and wine with a view of the ICW and Surf City bridge.
The Corner Craft Beer and Eatery
Come in and enjoy!