A cozy, neighborhood restaurant serving creative, small plates inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia and beyond. No reservations.

460 North Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

K.F.C. (Korean Fried Chicken)...$14.00
crispy chicken tossed in a spicy, sesame-soy-chili sauce, served w/ jasmine rice (shellfish free)
Potstickers...$12.00
six scrumptious pork pot-stickers w/ sesame-soy-sweet chili sauce
Chili-Oil Noodles...$15.00
fresh spicy noodles topped w / cilantro, peanuts, scallion (vegan)
Green Curry Chicken...$16.00
spicy curry w/ chicken, shiitakes, broccoli, scallions & jasmine rice (gluten free)
Green Papaya Salad (Som Tam)...$12.00
tossed w/ peanuts, lemongrass & spicy Thai chilies (gluten free, shellfish free)
Rice Side...$3.75
Jasmine rice, A
Thai Chicken Sate...$16.00
grilled skewers w/ coconut-peanut sauce, jasmine rice & green papaya salad (gluten free)
Hoisin Cashew-Shrimp...$16.00
wild crispy Gulf shrimp in a sesame-soy-hoisin sauce, served w/ jasmine rice
Vietnamese Caramel Pork Ribs...$15.00
four grilled pork ribs w/ spicy Thai chilies, cilantro & crispy garlic (gluten free, shellfish free)
Chiang Mai Curry Noodles...$16.00
coconut curry w/ beef, sweet Thai pickled cabbage & noodles
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

460 North Washington Ave

Ketchum ID

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
