Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd

Arlington, VA 22203

Popular Items

Homemade Guacamole &amp; chips$11.00
Ricky’s Burger$11.00
Caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, bacon, cheese, pickle &amp; coleslaw
Sillpancho$14.00
Thinly crusted steak served w/ rice, fried eggs, steak fries &amp; pico de gallo.
Chicharron con Yucca$13.00
Chicharron (Pork) with fried yucca &amp; coleslaw
Chicken with Cream (Pollo en Crema)$12.00
Chicken sauteed in cream w/ tomatoes, onions &amp; green bell peppers. Served w/ rice &amp; tortillas
Chicken Wings$11.00
Served w/ buffalo sauce, french fries &amp; ranch
Sopa Gallina Asada$13.00
Soup w/ vegetables, oven roasted chicken, rice, jalapeños &amp; tortillas
Pique a lo Macho$14.00
Sauteed beef strips &amp; hot dogs. Served w/ steak fries, raw onion, tomatoes, jalapeños &amp; a hardboiled egg
Guisado$12.00
Latin style beef or chicken, vegetables &amp; potato. Served w/ rice, salad &amp; tortillas
Sopa de Marisco ( Fisherman's Pot)$19.00
Assorted seafood, yucca, saffron tomato broth, cilantro &amp; tortillas

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington VA 22203

Directions

Ricky's Pub & Grill

orange star4.6 • 362 Reviews
