Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas

11875 US Route 70

Popular Items

Large Chips and Salsa$7.99
Pico de Gallo$1.99
Tomatillo Sauce$2.29
Tortillas$1.49
Set of three tortillas
Mexican Rice$2.99
Refried Beans$2.99
Sour Cream$1.49
Jalapeños$1.49
Shredded Cheese$1.79
Large Lime Marg$11.99
Location

11875 US Route 70

Arlington TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ITS A WRAPP

We are a locally owned and operated sandwich wrap shop specializing in hand rolled sandwich wraps. We offer both cold and hot wraps, chips and homemade cookies. You have the ability to dine-in, pick-up and drive thru for your convenience.

Fowl-N-Out Arlington

Where No Fowl is a Bad Fowl!!!

Soul Fish Cafe

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

The Clubhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks

