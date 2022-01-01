Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas
Come in and enjoy!\t\t\t
Online Orders (No order processing fee)
11875 US Route 70
Popular Items
Location
11875 US Route 70
Arlington TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ITS A WRAPP
We are a locally owned and operated sandwich wrap shop specializing in hand rolled sandwich wraps. We offer both cold and hot wraps, chips and homemade cookies. You have the ability to dine-in, pick-up and drive thru for your convenience.
Fowl-N-Out Arlington
Where No Fowl is a Bad Fowl!!!
Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
The Clubhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks
Come in and enjoy!