Go
Toast

Rico's at Drake

Wings, burgers, drinks and fun bites.

2314 University Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Catfish & Fries$13.99
Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)
Fish (Atlantic Cod) & Fries$9.99
Shrimp Po Boy & Fries$8.99
(12) Traditional Buffalo$15.99
You can't go wrong with the classic buffalo hot wings tossed or sauce-on-side. Celeries and carrots are included.
(12) Traditional Spicy BBQ$15.99
If you're bored try this BBQ with a kick. Get extra sauce for dipping if you wish. Our wings are always served with celeries and carrots.
Deep Fried Shrimp & Fries$12.99
Try our deep fried shrimps and fries, we're still experimenting with this dish so feel free to request any of our sauces from our staff and let us know your thoughts.
Glossy Shrimp & Fries$12.99
Try our lightly breaded shrimps fried and coated with our sweet house sauce. Served with crunchy fries. You can always add extra sides and drinks for a small up charge.
Catfish Po Boy & Fries$8.99
(12) Traditional Mild$15.99
(12) Traditional Naked$15.99
See full menu

Location

2314 University Avenue

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

No reviews yet

Thanks for ordering carry-out from Lucky Horse!

Dough Co. Pizza

No reviews yet

A hip and casual pizza jhttps://s3.amazonaws.com/toasttab/restaurants/restaurant-17850000000000000/background_1594314125_212.jpg?ts=1594314126315oint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there’s something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there’s no reason to be in a hurry.

Dough Co. Catering

No reviews yet

Dough Co. Catering makes planning your meeting or event convenient and simple with easy online ordering and delivery metro wide!

University Library Cafe

No reviews yet

Local Drake Neighborhood gem: serving up craft beer and creative homemade takes on traditional bar fare. Voted Best Nachos In Des Moines!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston