Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

Take-out and Delivery only....for now

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2500 Las Posas Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
Wings$16.00
Choose between: Hot (Buffalo), Tangy, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, & Mango Habanero.
Turkey Club$16.00
Side Baked Potato$6.00
The Birdie$16.00
Turkey breast, swiss, bacon, cranberry sauce, on grilled sourdough.
Chicken Piccata$22.00
Salmon$27.00
Atlantic salmon grilled and finished with our honey glaze or bbq sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf.
The Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.
Prime Rib French Dip$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made dressing on side
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2500 Las Posas Rd

Camarillo CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

