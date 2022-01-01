Go
Toast

Riddim N Spice

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2116 Meharry Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)

Popular Items

Large White$12.15
Large Dark$12.00
Mango Passionfruit$4.50
Small Dark$10.00
Rum Cake$3.00
Oxtail$22.00
Jamaican Rice n Peas
Cucumber Mango Salad$2.50
Fried Plantains$2.85
Trini Fried Rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2116 Meharry Blvd

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yay Yay's on Jefferson

No reviews yet

Boozy Coffee & Event Space

Slim & Husky's

No reviews yet

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

The Rollout by Slim + Husky's

No reviews yet

These ain’t your mama’s cinnamon rolls… But they’re pretty close! We’ve attempted to craft a pastry with dough as soft as Saturday mornings. Then, we top it off with homemade frostings that go far beyond the classic cream. Try one of our 5 signature cinnamon rolls!

Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston