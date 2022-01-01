Ridge Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
9999 S Mingo Suite J • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9999 S Mingo Suite J
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
SOCIETY
Burgers are a simple thing – just meat and cheese between two buns. They are enjoyed across this country, no matter where we're from or what we put on top of them. From the backyard to greasy spoon, everyone has their own perfect burger, and they love to share it with the people in their lives.
Savastano's
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Zasa's
Zasa's is is a 90's NY-style pizza place with wings and more. Zasa's is owned and operated by Andolini's Protege Tara Hattan. Winner of multiple International Pizza Championships.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0108
Nothing Bundt Cakes