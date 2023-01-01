Chicken tenders in Ridgecrest
Ridgecrest restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma
Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma
1400 N. Norma, Ridgecrest
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.69
Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce
More about Classic Gyros
Classic Gyros
1140 North China Lake Boulevard, Ridgecrest
|Chicken Strips (4PC)
|$11.59
Chicken strips are crispy and juicy pieces of chicken that are perfect as a snack or meal. Made with tender chicken breast, they can be enjoyed plain or with your favorite dipping sauce.
|#9 Chicken Strips (4PC) Combo
|$14.99
Chicken strips are crispy and juicy pieces of chicken that are perfect as a snack or meal. Made with tender chicken breast, they can be enjoyed plain or with your favorite dipping sauce.
|2 chicken strips
|$5.69