Fish and chips in Ridgecrest

Ridgecrest restaurants
Toast

Ridgecrest restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma

1400 N. Norma, Ridgecrest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish N'Chips$25.99
Wild caught Alaskan cod battered in Alaskan White beer, served with lemons & tartar sauce served on a bed of cilantro jalapeno lime ranch rice
More about Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma
Item pic

 

Classic Gyros

1140 North China Lake Boulevard, Ridgecrest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips (Wild Cod)$13.79
Fish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.
#10 Fish & Chips Combo (Wild Cod)$15.29
Wild CodFish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.
More about Classic Gyros

