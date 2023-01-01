Fish and chips in Ridgecrest
Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma
1400 N. Norma, Ridgecrest
|Fish N'Chips
|$25.99
Wild caught Alaskan cod battered in Alaskan White beer, served with lemons & tartar sauce served on a bed of cilantro jalapeno lime ranch rice
Classic Gyros
1140 North China Lake Boulevard, Ridgecrest
|Fish & Chips (Wild Cod)
|$13.79
Fish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.
|#10 Fish & Chips Combo (Wild Cod)
|$15.29
Fish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.