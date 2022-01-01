Ridgefield restaurants you'll love

Ridgefield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ridgefield

Ridgefield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Beer
Burger
BBQ
Cake
French
Must-try Ridgefield restaurants

Early Bird

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Early Bird

86 DANBURY RD, RIDGEFIELD

Avg 4.1 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Eggs$3.85
Served w| Toast
Bowl of Breakfast Quinoa$7.95
Almond Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes & Fresh Blueberries
Bacon$3.50
3 Strips
Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar

 

Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar

20 West Lane, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, pears
Ground Sirloin Burger$18.00
french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Tuna Tartare$18.00
spicy aioli, pomme gaufrette
Southwest Cafe

 

Southwest Cafe

109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SOUTHWEST BOWL$20.00
rice | black beans | corn | green chiles | vegetables | pico de gallo | avocado | red or green chile sauce | crema
CHIMECHANGA$14.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
crispy flour tortilla | cheese | green chile
guacamole | sour cream | pico de gallo
NACHOS GRANDE$17.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, three cheeses, pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, mild tomato salsa, pickled jalapenos.
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar

632 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts | garlic tortilla crumbs | shaved pecorino cheese | Caesar dressing
Classic Cheese$15.00
tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese
Margherita$18.00
plum tomatoes | fresh basil | olive oil | pecorino Romano cheese
Gofer Ridgefield

 

Gofer Ridgefield

407 Main Street, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)$6.38
Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!
Medium 8" Round Cake$32.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
Regular 6" Round Cake$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Nod Hill Brewery

 

Nod Hill Brewery

137 Ethan Allen Hwy,, Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Geobunny [4pk]$15.50
6.5% NE IPA dry-hopped with Citra & Mosaic. Soft & fluffy with notes of tropical fruit, sweet citrus, and bready malt.
Perch [4pk]$9.50
5% Blonde Ale brewed with New Zealand Wai-iti and Taiheke hops. Primarily floral with clementine flesh backdrop and memories of mango. Clean fermentation profile lends a dry, quenching finish.
Biére de Nöel [4pk]$15.50
6.5% Spiced Belgian-style Rye Beer. Brewed from a grist of Rye, Munich & pilsner malt, with judicious additions of cardamom, fresh orange peel, & fresh ginger grown by our friends The Hickories.
This beer reminds us of spiced fruitcake, candied oranges and Christmas cookies, and it’s a perfect addition to your holiday table. Dryness & palate-resetting effervescence mean it will sit next to rich roasted meats and starchy sides beautifully. Distinct spice character from the Belgian yeast, rye malt, & the spices themselves blend together & keep things intriguing - this is not an overly-flavored beer best enjoyed in small pours, it’s pleasant, balanced & highly drinkable.
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

 

Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Latte$5.45
Bagel$1.75
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.95
Odeen's BBQ at Ridgefield Golf Course

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Odeen's BBQ at Ridgefield Golf Course

545 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Beef Chili$16.00
Cozy up with a bowl of our delicious smoked beef chili. Served with house corn tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, lime crema, and chopped green onions on the side.
Pulled Pork / lb$16.00
Brisket Reuben$11.20
Bernard's Catering

 

Bernard's Catering

20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake$8.00
per piece, 2" diameter
Braised Short Ribs$24.00
per person with reheat instructions
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms$14.00
1/4 lb, serves 3-4 people
Posa

 

Posa

90 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parmigiana Di Melanzane ToGo (eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano sauce)$16.00
Margherita Pizza (fior di latte, basil)$15.00
Spaghetti al Pomodoro ToGo (Spaghetti, San Marzano tomato sauce)$18.00
38 Danbury Rd

 

38 Danbury Rd

38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Johns Best

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Johns Best

955 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield

Avg 4.8 (652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Queen B Coffee Company

 

Queen B Coffee Company

23 Danbury Road, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
