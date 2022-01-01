Ridgefield restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Early Bird
86 DANBURY RD, RIDGEFIELD
|Popular items
|2 Eggs
|$3.85
Served w| Toast
|Bowl of Breakfast Quinoa
|$7.95
Almond Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes & Fresh Blueberries
|Bacon
|$3.50
3 Strips
Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
20 West Lane, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, pears
|Ground Sirloin Burger
|$18.00
french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato
|Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
spicy aioli, pomme gaufrette
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|SOUTHWEST BOWL
|$20.00
rice | black beans | corn | green chiles | vegetables | pico de gallo | avocado | red or green chile sauce | crema
|CHIMECHANGA
|$14.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
crispy flour tortilla | cheese | green chile
guacamole | sour cream | pico de gallo
|NACHOS GRANDE
|$17.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, three cheeses, pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, mild tomato salsa, pickled jalapenos.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar
632 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts | garlic tortilla crumbs | shaved pecorino cheese | Caesar dressing
|Classic Cheese
|$15.00
tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese
|Margherita
|$18.00
plum tomatoes | fresh basil | olive oil | pecorino Romano cheese
Gofer Ridgefield
407 Main Street, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)
|$6.38
Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!
|Medium 8" Round Cake
|$32.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
|Regular 6" Round Cake
|$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Nod Hill Brewery
137 Ethan Allen Hwy,, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Geobunny [4pk]
|$15.50
6.5% NE IPA dry-hopped with Citra & Mosaic. Soft & fluffy with notes of tropical fruit, sweet citrus, and bready malt.
|Perch [4pk]
|$9.50
5% Blonde Ale brewed with New Zealand Wai-iti and Taiheke hops. Primarily floral with clementine flesh backdrop and memories of mango. Clean fermentation profile lends a dry, quenching finish.
|Biére de Nöel [4pk]
|$15.50
6.5% Spiced Belgian-style Rye Beer. Brewed from a grist of Rye, Munich & pilsner malt, with judicious additions of cardamom, fresh orange peel, & fresh ginger grown by our friends The Hickories.
This beer reminds us of spiced fruitcake, candied oranges and Christmas cookies, and it’s a perfect addition to your holiday table. Dryness & palate-resetting effervescence mean it will sit next to rich roasted meats and starchy sides beautifully. Distinct spice character from the Belgian yeast, rye malt, & the spices themselves blend together & keep things intriguing - this is not an overly-flavored beer best enjoyed in small pours, it’s pleasant, balanced & highly drinkable.
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|20oz Latte
|$5.45
|Bagel
|$1.75
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Odeen's BBQ at Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Smoked Beef Chili
|$16.00
Cozy up with a bowl of our delicious smoked beef chili. Served with house corn tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, lime crema, and chopped green onions on the side.
|Pulled Pork / lb
|$16.00
|Brisket Reuben
|$11.20
Bernard's Catering
20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD
|Popular items
|Crab Cake
|$8.00
per piece, 2" diameter
|Braised Short Ribs
|$24.00
per person with reheat instructions
|Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
|$14.00
1/4 lb, serves 3-4 people
Posa
90 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Parmigiana Di Melanzane ToGo (eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano sauce)
|$16.00
|Margherita Pizza (fior di latte, basil)
|$15.00
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro ToGo (Spaghetti, San Marzano tomato sauce)
|$18.00
38 Danbury Rd
38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Queen B Coffee Company
23 Danbury Road, Ridgefield