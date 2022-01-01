Ridgefield restaurants you'll love

6.5% Spiced Belgian-style Rye Beer. Brewed from a grist of Rye, Munich & pilsner malt, with judicious additions of cardamom, fresh orange peel, & fresh ginger grown by our friends The Hickories.

This beer reminds us of spiced fruitcake, candied oranges and Christmas cookies, and it’s a perfect addition to your holiday table. Dryness & palate-resetting effervescence mean it will sit next to rich roasted meats and starchy sides beautifully. Distinct spice character from the Belgian yeast, rye malt, & the spices themselves blend together & keep things intriguing - this is not an overly-flavored beer best enjoyed in small pours, it’s pleasant, balanced & highly drinkable.

