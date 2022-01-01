Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Ridgefield

Ridgefield restaurants
Ridgefield restaurants that serve bisque

Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar image

 

Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar

20 West Lane, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$12.00
wild mushrooms & roasted pecan crostini
More about Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar
Banner pic

 

Bernard's Catering

20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$20.00
1 quart serves 4 people
More about Bernard's Catering

