Bisque in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Bisque
Ridgefield restaurants that serve bisque
Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar
20 West Lane, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$12.00
wild mushrooms & roasted pecan crostini
More about Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar
Bernard's Catering
20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$20.00
1 quart serves 4 people
More about Bernard's Catering
