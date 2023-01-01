Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Ridgefield

Go
Ridgefield restaurants
Toast

Ridgefield restaurants that serve bread pudding

Consumer pic

 

Hoodoo Brown BBQ

967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Southwest Cafe image

 

Southwest Cafe

109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Bread Pudding$10.00
Coconut BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Southwest Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgefield

Steak Quesadillas

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ridgefield to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston