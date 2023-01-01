Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Bread Pudding
Ridgefield restaurants that serve bread pudding
Hoodoo Brown BBQ
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Blueberry Bread Pudding
$10.00
Coconut BREAD PUDDING
$10.00
Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about Southwest Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgefield
Steak Quesadillas
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Hot Chocolate
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Ridgefield to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(72 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(213 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston