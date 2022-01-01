Burritos in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Burritos
Ridgefield restaurants that serve burritos
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
BURRITO
$14.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
flour tortilla | pinto beans | cheese
red, green or xmas sauce
More about Southwest Cafe
