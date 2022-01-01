Burritos in Ridgefield

Go
Ridgefield restaurants
Toast

Ridgefield restaurants that serve burritos

Southwest Cafe image

 

Southwest Cafe

109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURRITO$14.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
flour tortilla | pinto beans | cheese
red, green or xmas sauce
More about Southwest Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgefield

Cake

Braised Short Ribs

Short Ribs

Ravioli

Risotto

Map

More near Ridgefield to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston