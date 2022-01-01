Cake in Ridgefield
Gofer Ridgefield
407 Main Street, Ridgefield
|Medium 8" Round Cake
|$32.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
|Regular 6" Round Cake
|$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices