Cappuccino in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Cappuccino
Ridgefield restaurants that serve cappuccino
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
16oz Cappuccino
$5.25
12oz Cappuccino
$4.25
Italian Cappuccino
$3.75
More about Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
Queen B Coffee Company
417 Main Street, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$1.00
More about Queen B Coffee Company
