Carne asada in Ridgefield

Ridgefield restaurants that serve carne asada
Hoodoo Brown BBQ
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Chorizo Arancini
$9.00
More about Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
CARNE ASADA CON RAJAS
$30.00
carmalized onions & hatch chiles, fingerling potatoes, cabrales bue cheese and shitake mushrooms
More about Southwest Cafe
