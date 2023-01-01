Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Chai Lattes
Ridgefield restaurants that serve chai lattes
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
20oz Chai Latte
$5.75
12oz Chai Latte
$4.75
16oz Chai Latte
$5.25
More about Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
Queen B Coffee Company
417 Main Street, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Queen B Coffee Company
