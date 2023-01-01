Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Ridgefield

Ridgefield restaurants that serve chai lattes

Tusk & Cup Ridgefield image

 

Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
20oz Chai Latte$5.75
12oz Chai Latte$4.75
16oz Chai Latte$5.25
Consumer pic

 

Queen B Coffee Company

417 Main Street, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
