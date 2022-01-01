Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Chocolate Cake
Ridgefield restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar
20 West Lane, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fondant
$12.00
with white chocolate chip mint ice cream
More about Bernard's & Sarah's Wine Bar
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE DECADANCE CAKE
$10.00
Rich, flourless chocolate cake
More about Southwest Cafe
