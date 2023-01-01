Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Ridgefield restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Early Bird
86 DANBURY RD, RIDGEFIELD
Avg 4.1
(198 reviews)
Scoop of Egg Salad
$4.00
More about Early Bird
Queen B Coffee Company
417 Main Street, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Egg Salad On Thumbread
$9.50
More about Queen B Coffee Company
