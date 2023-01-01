Hot chocolate in Ridgefield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Early Bird

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Early Bird

86 DANBURY RD, RIDGEFIELD

Avg 4.1 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
More about Early Bird
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

 

Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
16oz Hot Chocolate$4.75
20oz Hot Chocolate$5.00
Kids Size Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

