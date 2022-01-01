Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Muffins
Ridgefield restaurants that serve muffins
Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
51 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Muffin
$2.75
More about Tusk & Cup Ridgefield
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Odeen's BBQ at Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield
Avg 4.7
(87 reviews)
Corn Muffin
$2.00
More about Odeen's BBQ at Ridgefield Golf Course
Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgefield
Tacos
Ravioli
Brisket
Burritos
French Fries
Quesadillas
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Salad
More near Ridgefield to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1606 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(514 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston