Panna cotta in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Panna Cotta
Ridgefield restaurants that serve panna cotta
Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
20 West Lane, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Lemon Panna Cotta (GF)
$7.00
with Mixed berry compote
(Gluten Free)
More about Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
Bernard's Catering
20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD
No reviews yet
Vanilla Panna Cotta with Mixed Berries
$8.00
More about Bernard's Catering
