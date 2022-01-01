Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Ridgefield

Ridgefield restaurants
Ridgefield restaurants that serve panna cotta

Item pic

 

Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar

20 West Lane, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Panna Cotta (GF)$7.00
with Mixed berry compote
(Gluten Free)
More about Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
Banner pic

 

Bernard's Catering

20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Panna Cotta with Mixed Berries$8.00
More about Bernard's Catering

