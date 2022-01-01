Salmon in Ridgefield
Ridgefield restaurants that serve salmon
Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
20 West Lane, Ridgefield
|1/4 lb Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
Bernard's House Smoked - per 1/4 lb
|Salmon Tournedo
|$30.00
potato ramp gnocchi, roasted broccoli & cauliflower, spinach ,morel sauce
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
|SALMON FAJITA
|$26.00
|GRILLED SALMON ENTREE
|$26.00
vegetables | ginger lime rice | sweet chile glaze
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar
632 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
|Salmon
|$24.00
red roasted potatoes | asparagus | champagne cream sauce