Salmon in Ridgefield

Ridgefield restaurants
Ridgefield restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Tournedo image

 

Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar

20 West Lane, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 lb Smoked Salmon$16.00
Bernard's House Smoked - per 1/4 lb
Salmon Tournedo$30.00
potato ramp gnocchi, roasted broccoli & cauliflower, spinach ,morel sauce
More about Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
Southwest Cafe image

 

Southwest Cafe

109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON FAJITA$26.00
GRILLED SALMON ENTREE$26.00
vegetables | ginger lime rice | sweet chile glaze
More about Southwest Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar

632 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (584 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$24.00
red roasted potatoes | asparagus | champagne cream sauce
More about Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Bernard's Catering

20 West Lane, RIDGEFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$14.00
per quarter pound
Herb Rubbed Salmon Filet$30.00
per person
Smoked Salmon$14.00
per quarter pound
More about Bernard's Catering

