Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Ridgefield

Go
Ridgefield restaurants
Toast

Ridgefield restaurants that serve sundaes

Consumer pic

 

Hoodoo Brown BBQ

967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carmelita Sundae$10.00
More about Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Item pic

 

Gofer Ridgefield

407 Main Street, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)$6.51
Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!
More about Gofer Ridgefield

Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgefield

Burritos

Pork Belly

Waffles

Turkey Clubs

Paninis

Cappuccino

Bread Pudding

Salmon

Map

More near Ridgefield to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2035 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston