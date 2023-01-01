Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sundaes in
Ridgefield
/
Ridgefield
/
Sundaes
Ridgefield restaurants that serve sundaes
Hoodoo Brown BBQ
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Carmelita Sundae
$10.00
More about Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Gofer Ridgefield
407 Main Street, Ridgefield
No reviews yet
Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)
$6.51
Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!
More about Gofer Ridgefield
