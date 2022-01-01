Tacos in Ridgefield
Ridgefield restaurants that serve tacos
Early Bird
86 DANBURY RD, RIDGEFIELD
|Pancake Tacos
|$11.95
Folded Thin Pancakes Stuffed w| Scrambled Eggs, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Choice of Bacon OR Sausage
Southwest Cafe
109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield
|FAM STYLE CHIX TACO
|$75.00
mix & match shredded chicken, beef, pork
or veggies. with corn tortillas, guacamole
pico de gallo & queso fresco.
includes chips & salsa, rice & beans, churros with chocolate & dulce de leche
|CHURRASCO STEAK TACO
|$23.00
grilled flat iron steak | chimichurri
guacamole | queso fresco
|GRILLED CHIX TACO
|$19.00
romaine | pico de gallo | guacamole
poblano buttermilk dressing | manchego cheese