Tacos in Ridgefield

Ridgefield restaurants
Ridgefield restaurants that serve tacos

Early Bird image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Early Bird

86 DANBURY RD, RIDGEFIELD

Avg 4.1 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake Tacos$11.95
Folded Thin Pancakes Stuffed w| Scrambled Eggs, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Choice of Bacon OR Sausage
More about Early Bird
Southwest Cafe image

 

Southwest Cafe

109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAM STYLE CHIX TACO$75.00
mix & match shredded chicken, beef, pork
or veggies. with corn tortillas, guacamole
pico de gallo & queso fresco.
includes chips & salsa, rice & beans, churros with chocolate & dulce de leche
CHURRASCO STEAK TACO$23.00
grilled flat iron steak | chimichurri
guacamole | queso fresco
GRILLED CHIX TACO$19.00
romaine | pico de gallo | guacamole
poblano buttermilk dressing | manchego cheese
More about Southwest Cafe

