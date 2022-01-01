Go
A map showing the location of Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge 1506 - 30 Spruce AveView gallery

Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge 1506 - 30 Spruce Ave

Open today 4:00 PM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

30 Spruce Ave

Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am

Location

30 Spruce Ave, Ridgefield Park NJ 07660

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparta Taverna - Ridgefield Park
orange star4.7 • 1,469
206 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext
Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10 River Rd Bogota, NJ 07603
View restaurantnext
Bogota Press Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1000 West Fort Lee Rd Bogota, NJ 07603
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho Restaurant - Teaneck
orange star4.3 • 243
299 Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Nikkis Bar & Grill - 213 Washington Avenue-
orange starNo Reviews
213 Washington Avenue- Little Ferry, NJ 07643
View restaurantnext
Vasili's Taverna - 365 Queen Anne Road
orange starNo Reviews
365 Queen Anne Road Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ridgefield Park

Sparta Taverna - Ridgefield Park
orange star4.7 • 1,469
206 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ridgefield Park

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge 1506 - 30 Spruce Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston