Go
Toast

38 Danbury Rd

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

38 Danbury Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

38 Danbury Road

Ridgefield CT

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Early Bird

No reviews yet

Family Owned & Operated Since 1991
Breakfast & Lunch, Comfort Food, Salads, Desserts

Posa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southwest Cafe

No reviews yet

Celebrating 33 Years of Tacos and Tequila!

Gofer Ridgefield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston