Ridgeland restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
|Punk Rock Roll
|$14.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McB's Bar and Grill
815 Lake Harbour Dr, Ridgeland
|Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
|$10.75
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
|Large Cheese Burger
|$10.95
Red 8 Kitchen
910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland
|C1. Sesame Chicken
|$16.00
broccoli, asparagus w. sesame sauce
|A1. Lettuce Wraps W. chicken
|$10.50
mushroom, water chestnuts, corn, red pepper, crunchy in hoisin sauce
|A5. Pork Egg Rolls
|$5.00
(2 pc) hand-rolled w. veggies, sweet and sour mustard sauce
Cups
7000 Old Canton Dr, Ridgeland
|Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
|Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
|Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal and Phil's
6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland
|3 pieces Catfish
|$4.50
|Large Order Royal Red Shrimp
|$19.99
|BYO Fried Plate
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland
141 Township Avenue Suite 101, Ridgeland
|Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
|Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
|#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal
Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Majestic Kitchen
1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland
|Majestic
|$13.47
Comeback sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and bacon
|Chicken Ranch
|$12.08
Buttermilk Ranch, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon
|Build Your Own
|$11.99
Customize any way you want!
BBC Ridgeland
879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
|The Bulldog
|$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
|The Bryant
|$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
|Philly Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$5.00
Topped with your choice(s) of butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, and chives.
|Prime Rib
Slow roasted in house with Au Jus.
(+ $2.00 for blackened).
Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
|Redfish - Baked
|$24.00
Seasoned and baked in lemon, butter, and wine (+2.00 for blackened). Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS • CAKES
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157
141 Township Ave, Ridgeland
|Valentines Special
|$12.00
Show someone you love them with this beautifully curated box of mini donuts.
PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICKUP ON FEBRUARY 14TH
Please have a copy of your receipt for pickup.
|12 Count Doughnuts
|$9.00
Choose four of any doughnut flavor
|6 Count Doughnuts
|$5.00
Choose two of any doughnut flavor
Basil's - Ridgeland
1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Suite 8003, Ridgeland
|#12 Chicken
|$8.25
Chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo
|Pepperoni
|$10.00
Tomato sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, and fresh basil
|#3 Turkey
|$7.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and pesto mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dogmud Tavern
681 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland
|The TPK-Sadilla
|$7.95
roasted chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, bacon
|Players' Club
|$12.75
ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, bacon, and honey mustard on a homemade bun or Texas toast
|The Hungry Hero
|$12.50
Country Pleasin’ sausage, pimento cheese, Sweet Heat pickles, pita chips
Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland
141 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland
|Pot-O-Greens
|$6.95
Feeds 4-6
|Half Pot-O-Greens
|$5.95
Feeds 2-3
|Lg. Fried Dill Pickles
|$6.95
Feeds 4-6
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
King Kong Milktea 9
6967 Old Canton Rd, RIDGELAND
|427 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea
|200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie
|311 Wintermelon Milktea
Shuckers
116 Conestoga Rd, Ridgeland
Dapper Doughnut Truck
141 Township avenue, ridgeland
Primos Cafe Two
515 lake Harbour, ridgeland
Full Stop
1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B, Ridgeland
Pelican Cove Grill
3999 Harborwalk Dr, Ridgeland
Lily Pad
111 North Wheatley Street, Ridgeland