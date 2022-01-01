Ridgeland restaurants you'll love

Must-try Ridgeland restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SALADS • SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Punk Rock Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
McB's Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McB's Bar and Grill

815 Lake Harbour Dr, Ridgeland

Avg 4.7 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$10.75
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Large Cheese Burger$10.95
Red 8 Kitchen image

 

Red 8 Kitchen

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C1. Sesame Chicken$16.00
broccoli, asparagus w. sesame sauce
A1. Lettuce Wraps W. chicken$10.50
mushroom, water chestnuts, corn, red pepper, crunchy in hoisin sauce
A5. Pork Egg Rolls$5.00
(2 pc) hand-rolled w. veggies, sweet and sour mustard sauce
Cups image

 

Cups

7000 Old Canton Dr, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Sal and Phil's image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal and Phil's

6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 pieces Catfish$4.50
Large Order Royal Red Shrimp$19.99
BYO Fried Plate
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland image

 

Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland

141 Township Avenue Suite 101, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal
Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
Majestic Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Majestic Kitchen

1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Majestic$13.47
Comeback sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and bacon
Chicken Ranch$12.08
Buttermilk Ranch, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Build Your Own$11.99
Customize any way you want!
BBC Ridgeland image

 

BBC Ridgeland

879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bulldog$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
The Bryant$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
Philly Spring Rolls$6.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato$5.00
Topped with your choice(s) of butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, and chives.
Prime Rib
Slow roasted in house with Au Jus.
(+ $2.00 for blackened).
Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Redfish - Baked$24.00
Seasoned and baked in lemon, butter, and wine (+2.00 for blackened). Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157 image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS • CAKES

141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157

141 Township Ave, Ridgeland

Avg 4.4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valentines Special$12.00
Show someone you love them with this beautifully curated box of mini donuts.
PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICKUP ON FEBRUARY 14TH
Please have a copy of your receipt for pickup.
12 Count Doughnuts$9.00
Choose four of any doughnut flavor
6 Count Doughnuts$5.00
Choose two of any doughnut flavor
Basil's - Ridgeland image

 

Basil's - Ridgeland

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Suite 8003, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#12 Chicken$8.25
Chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo
Pepperoni$10.00
Tomato sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, and fresh basil
#3 Turkey$7.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and pesto mayo
Dogmud Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dogmud Tavern

681 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The TPK-Sadilla$7.95
roasted chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, bacon
Players' Club$12.75
ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, bacon, and honey mustard on a homemade bun or Texas toast
The Hungry Hero$12.50
Country Pleasin’ sausage, pimento cheese, Sweet Heat pickles, pita chips
Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland image

 

Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland

141 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pot-O-Greens$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Half Pot-O-Greens$5.95
Feeds 2-3
Lg. Fried Dill Pickles$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

King Kong Milktea 9

6967 Old Canton Rd, RIDGELAND

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
427 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea
200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie
311 Wintermelon Milktea
Restaurant banner

 

Shuckers

116 Conestoga Rd, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dapper Doughnut Truck

141 Township avenue, ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Primos Cafe Two

515 lake Harbour, ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Full Stop

1067 Highland Colony Parkway STE B, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pelican Cove Grill

3999 Harborwalk Dr, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lily Pad

111 North Wheatley Street, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
