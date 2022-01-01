Ridgeland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ridgeland
More about McB's Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McB's Bar and Grill
815 Lake Harbour Dr, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
|$10.75
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
|Large Cheese Burger
|$10.95
More about BBC Ridgeland
BBC Ridgeland
879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|The Bulldog
|$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
|The Bryant
|$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
|Philly Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
More about Dogmud Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dogmud Tavern
681 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland
|Popular items
|Condyle Cake
|$8.50
Chocolate and peanut butter. Need we say more?
|Woodling
mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, bell peppers, mozzarella/provolone blend, red sauce
|The Redshirt
Always the first to go!
pepperoni, mozzarella/provolone blend, red sauce. Need more pepperoni? Buff this bad boy for an extra $1!