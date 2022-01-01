Ridgeland bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Ridgeland

McB's Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McB's Bar and Grill

815 Lake Harbour Dr, Ridgeland

Avg 4.7 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$10.75
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Large Cheese Burger$10.95
More about McB's Bar and Grill
BBC Ridgeland image

 

BBC Ridgeland

879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bulldog$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
The Bryant$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
Philly Spring Rolls$6.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
More about BBC Ridgeland
Dogmud Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dogmud Tavern

681 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Condyle Cake$8.50
Chocolate and peanut butter. Need we say more?
Woodling
mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, bell peppers, mozzarella/provolone blend, red sauce
The Redshirt
Always the first to go!
pepperoni, mozzarella/provolone blend, red sauce. Need more pepperoni? Buff this bad boy for an extra $1!
More about Dogmud Tavern

