Ridgeland juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Ridgeland
More about Cups
Cups
7000 Old Canton Dr, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
|Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
|Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
More about Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland
141 Township Avenue Suite 101, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
|Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
|#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal
Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
More about 141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS • CAKES
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157
141 Township Ave, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|Valentines Special
|$12.00
Show someone you love them with this beautifully curated box of mini donuts.
PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICKUP ON FEBRUARY 14TH
Please have a copy of your receipt for pickup.
|12 Count Doughnuts
|$9.00
Choose four of any doughnut flavor
|6 Count Doughnuts
|$5.00
Choose two of any doughnut flavor