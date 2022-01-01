Ridgeland juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Cups image

 

Cups

7000 Old Canton Dr, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
More about Cups
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland image

 

Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland

141 Township Avenue Suite 101, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal
Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
More about Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157 image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS • CAKES

141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157

141 Township Ave, Ridgeland

Avg 4.4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valentines Special$12.00
Show someone you love them with this beautifully curated box of mini donuts.
PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICKUP ON FEBRUARY 14TH
Please have a copy of your receipt for pickup.
12 Count Doughnuts$9.00
Choose four of any doughnut flavor
6 Count Doughnuts$5.00
Choose two of any doughnut flavor
More about 141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

King Kong Milktea 9

6967 Old Canton Rd, RIDGELAND

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
427 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea
200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie
311 Wintermelon Milktea
More about King Kong Milktea 9

