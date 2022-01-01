Ridgeland seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Ridgeland restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Ridgeland

Sal and Phil's image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal and Phil's

6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 pieces Catfish$4.50
Large Order Royal Red Shrimp$19.99
BYO Fried Plate
More about Sal and Phil's
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye$41.00
16 oz center cut, perfectly marbled steak cooked to temperature. (+2.00 for blackened). Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Hamburger Steak$18.00
Ground in-house and topped with sautéed onions, sweet peppers, and brown gravy. Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Redfish - Baked$24.00
Seasoned and baked in lemon, butter, and wine (+2.00 for blackened). Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland image

 

Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland

141 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pot-O-Greens$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Half Pot-O-Greens$5.95
Feeds 2-3
Lg. Fried Dill Pickles$6.95
Feeds 4-6
More about Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ridgeland

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Hot Chocolate

Fried Rice

Egg Rolls

Wontons

Map

More near Ridgeland to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brandon

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston