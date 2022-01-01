Chicken sandwiches in Ridgeland
Ridgeland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Majestic Kitchen
1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland
|Chicken Ranch Wrap or Sandwich
|$10.99
BBC Ridgeland
879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch aioli & dill pickle slices
|Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.