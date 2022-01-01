Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Majestic Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Majestic Kitchen

1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Ranch Wrap or Sandwich$10.99
More about Majestic Kitchen
Item pic

 

BBC Ridgeland

879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch aioli & dill pickle slices
Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.
More about BBC Ridgeland
Consumer pic

 

Primos Cafe of Ridgeland

515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.75
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a toasted bun.
More about Primos Cafe of Ridgeland

