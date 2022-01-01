Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve poboy

Sal and Phil's image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal and Phil's

6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 1/2 Poboy
More about Sal and Phil's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Redfish Poboy$15.00
Blackened and served with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a hoagie with remoulade sauce. Choice of fries or side salad.
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

