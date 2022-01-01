Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve quesadillas

Primos Cafe of Ridgeland

515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$6.20
More about Primos Cafe of Ridgeland
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$17.50
Beef filet or chicken $17.50. Combo $21.00. Served on a grilled flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and melted cheese. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

