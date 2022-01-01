Salmon in Ridgeland
Ridgeland restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Red 8 Kitchen
910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland
|C10. Sizzling Salmon Teriyaki Sauce
|$22.00
salmon steak, onion, in teriyaki sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Majestic Kitchen
1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland
|Salmon Avocado BLT
|$18.17
Basil Mayo, green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
8 oz. Norwegian Salmon grilled to perfection. Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).