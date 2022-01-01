Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Roll image

SALADS • SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Red 8 Kitchen image

 

Red 8 Kitchen

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
C10. Sizzling Salmon Teriyaki Sauce$22.00
salmon steak, onion, in teriyaki sauce
More about Red 8 Kitchen
Majestic Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Majestic Kitchen

1067 Highland Colony Ste B, Ridgeland

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Avocado BLT$18.17
Basil Mayo, green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon
More about Majestic Kitchen
Grilled Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$25.00
8 oz. Norwegian Salmon grilled to perfection. Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

