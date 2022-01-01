Sashimi in Ridgeland
Ridgeland restaurants that serve sashimi
SALADS • SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi - MS-005 - Ridgeland, MS
733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
|Spicy Sashimi Salad
|$13.60
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Red 8 Kitchen - Thai -Sushi -Bar
910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland
|SE2. Sashimi Deluxe
|$28.00
(12pc) of assorted raw fish (no shell fish)served with miso or salad
|SE3. Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$32.00
6pcs sushi & 8 Pcs Sashimi And crunchy spicy tuna roll served with miso or salad