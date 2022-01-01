Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi - MS-005 - Ridgeland, MS

733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Sashimi Salad$13.60
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Red 8 Kitchen image

 

Red 8 Kitchen - Thai -Sushi -Bar

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SE2. Sashimi Deluxe$28.00
(12pc) of assorted raw fish (no shell fish)served with miso or salad
SE3. Sushi & Sashimi Combo$32.00
6pcs sushi & 8 Pcs Sashimi And crunchy spicy tuna roll served with miso or salad
