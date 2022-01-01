Scallops in Ridgeland
Ridgeland restaurants that serve scallops
More about Red 8 Kitchen
Red 8 Kitchen
910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland
|C6. Scallop & Shrimp W. Mix Veg
|$20.00
broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, red pepper, green pepper, zucchini, sweet beans w. brown sauce
|C5. Scallop & Chicken W. Mix Veg
|$18.00
broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, red pepper, green pepper, zucchini, sweet beans w. brown sauce
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland
|Jumbo Diver Scallops
|$32.00
Large, delicate sea scallops, grilled and drizzled with butter. Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).