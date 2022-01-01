Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Ridgeland

Go
Ridgeland restaurants
Toast

Ridgeland restaurants that serve scallops

Red 8 Kitchen image

 

Red 8 Kitchen

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
C6. Scallop & Shrimp W. Mix Veg$20.00
broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, red pepper, green pepper, zucchini, sweet beans w. brown sauce
C5. Scallop & Chicken W. Mix Veg$18.00
broccoli, asparagus, mushroom, red pepper, green pepper, zucchini, sweet beans w. brown sauce
More about Red 8 Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108, Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Diver Scallops$32.00
Large, delicate sea scallops, grilled and drizzled with butter. Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
More about Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgeland

Eel

Cheesecake

Egg Rolls

Pancakes

Miso Soup

Honey Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Map

More near Ridgeland to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (529 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (555 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston