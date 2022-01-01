Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Ridgeland
/
Ridgeland
/
Seaweed Salad
Ridgeland restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SALADS • SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
Avg 3.5
(50 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$5.20
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Red 8 Kitchen
910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland
Avg 4.8
(23 reviews)
SS2. Seaweed Salad
$6.50
green seaweed w. sesame seed marinated
More about Red 8 Kitchen
