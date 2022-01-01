Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve seaweed salad

SALADS • SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

733 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$5.20
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Red 8 Kitchen

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SS2. Seaweed Salad$6.50
green seaweed w. sesame seed marinated
More about Red 8 Kitchen

