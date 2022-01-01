Ridgeland restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ridgeland restaurants
More about Lucky 7 Catering
Lucky 7 Catering
61 Riverwalk, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|Hamburger Box
|$5.00
All Beef Patty on a gourmet bun with ketchup and mustard on the side. Served with a side
|Butter Noodles
|$5.00
Egg noodles with butter and parmesan (on the side!) with your choice of side and a cookie.
|Peanut Butter & Jelly Box
|$5.00
Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on white with a choice of a side and a cookie
More about Lucky 7 Catering
Lucky 7 Catering
61 Riverwalk, Ridgeland
|Popular items
|2 Hot Dog Box
Two all beef hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of side and a drink.
|Chicken Nugget Box
Six Crispy Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce, a side and a drink
|Cheeseburger Box
Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Mustard, and Ketchup, with your choice of a side and a drink.
More about Kyra Restaurant and Seafood Bar
Kyra Restaurant and Seafood Bar
149 riverwalk blvd unit 9, Rigeland