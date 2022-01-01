Go
  • 141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS • CAKES

141 Township Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Latte (16oz)$4.35
6 Count Doughnuts$5.00
Choose two of any doughnut flavor
6 donuts Easter Special$9.00
Pre order only for pickup on Saturday or Sunday April 16th and 17th
Please have a copy of your receipt for pickup.
White Mocha Latte (16oz)$4.35
Chocolate Milk$2.25
Strawberry Acai (16oz)$3.25
Comes with Fresh Strawberry Slice
Caramel Macchiato (16oz)$4.35
12 Count Doughnuts$9.00
Choose four of any doughnut flavor
Hot Coffee (16oz)$2.75
Orange Juice$2.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

141 Township Ave

Ridgeland MS

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

